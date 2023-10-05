Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Grant Whitney Sells 891 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $12,589.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,815.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Grant Whitney sold 3,597 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $51,832.77.

On Friday, September 1st, Grant Whitney sold 6,729 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $101,675.19.

On Monday, August 7th, Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $171,217.74.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 482,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

