Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 54,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 11,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
SUUIF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
