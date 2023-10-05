SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,642 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $514.41. 826,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

