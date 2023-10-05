SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.13. 566,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

