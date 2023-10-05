SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,030,719 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030,719 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $67,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 811,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,330. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.