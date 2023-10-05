SVB Wealth LLC Sells 86,029 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 86,029 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,411. The company has a market capitalization of $294.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

