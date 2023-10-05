SVB Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 41,998 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 31,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 41.2% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $200.58. The stock had a trading volume of 526,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,984. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.