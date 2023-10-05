Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $74.54 million and $2.68 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,296,923,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,684,624,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

