Syscoin Market Cap Hits $62.53 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $62.53 million and approximately $962,172.74 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,522.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $232.14 or 0.00843454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00132377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00014632 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

