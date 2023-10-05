T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.