Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,774 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $133,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $87.46. 4,277,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,160,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

