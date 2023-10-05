Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,307. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

