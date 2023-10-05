Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 289,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,522. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.05. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

