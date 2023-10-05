Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 118,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 169,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 341,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 478,766 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

