Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 118,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 169,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.