Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.87.

Shares of TER traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.54. 1,069,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,193. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

