Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.50. 1,117,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,408. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Textron has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after buying an additional 1,476,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 27,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after purchasing an additional 992,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

