The AES Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.72 (NYSE:AESC)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.
AES Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE AESC traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 29,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,238. AES has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08.
In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
