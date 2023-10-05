The AES Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.72 (NYSE:AESC)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

AES Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AESC traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 29,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,238. AES has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AES by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

