The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.89. 12,153,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,144,403. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

