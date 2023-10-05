The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

FNLC opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

