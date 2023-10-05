The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $43.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 825,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 387.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 44.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.