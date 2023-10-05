The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.5 %
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 177.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
