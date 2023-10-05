The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.67. 132,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 177.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

