The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.44). Approximately 16,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 27,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 449 ($5.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a market cap of £91.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,239.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,652.17%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

