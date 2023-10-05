The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,136,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.