Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $207.56 million and $1.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00037210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,302,552,432 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.