Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 2,282 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,101 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $22,834.74.

On Thursday, July 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $4,169,600.00.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,067,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

