TomoChain (TOMO) Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00005134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $136.63 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

