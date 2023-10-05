Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. Trinity Biotech updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 74,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,548. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

