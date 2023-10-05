Troy C. Schrenk Sells 4,901 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Target Hospitality Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ TH traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 458,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
