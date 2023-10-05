Troy C. Schrenk Sells 4,901 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 458,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 144.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 105,734 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

