TrueWealth Financial Partners Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 9.7% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 7,868,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,514. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

