Twele Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.12. 260,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,806. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

