Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 884,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

