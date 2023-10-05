UBS Group Downgrades AES (NYSE:AES) to Neutral

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

AES Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:AES traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,193,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AES has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

