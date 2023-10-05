UBS Group Increases EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $15.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 685,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,028. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $420,276.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,528 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 26.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,328,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after buying an additional 2,060,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.