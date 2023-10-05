UBS Group Raises Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $27.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 305,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

