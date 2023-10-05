Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $52.04 million and $793,915.88 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,462.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.61 or 0.00847016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00134608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024924 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,102,864 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15286448 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,112,362.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

