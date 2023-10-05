United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,477,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,048. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

