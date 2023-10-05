United Fire Group Inc Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Fire Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of United Fire Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Fire Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,063,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,694,000 after purchasing an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 54,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.73. 5,923,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,140,978. The firm has a market cap of $414.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

