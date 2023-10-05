United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading Up 0.2%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €20.50 ($21.58) and last traded at €20.34 ($21.41). Approximately 285,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.30 ($21.37).

United Internet Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

