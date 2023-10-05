United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

United Security Bancshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.22 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,032,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,400 shares of company stock worth $178,710. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

