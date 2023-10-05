Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Down 4.8%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 77,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 256,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. Wedbush cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 624,651 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.