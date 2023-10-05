Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Univest Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 95,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $513.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

