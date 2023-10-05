Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 233.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 155,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,929. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

