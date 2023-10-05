Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.18. 242,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,922. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

