Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $155.07. 326,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

