Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.71. 1,242,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,122. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.77. The company has a market capitalization of $295.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

