Verditek (LON:VDTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 50533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
Verditek Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Verditek
Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verditek
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Verditek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verditek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.