Verge Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.55 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,412.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00236641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00845428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00546776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00056412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00134481 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,654,950 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,654,957 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

