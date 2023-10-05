Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading Down 5.7%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 231,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 264,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 272.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

