Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

VTNR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 1,881,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.15 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

