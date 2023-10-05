Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $92,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $488.76. The company had a trading volume of 143,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,056. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

